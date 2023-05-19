Breaking news of the day: May 19

DailySPORTS summarizes the day and highlights the main news that occurred on May 19th.

In the French championship, "Lyon" won against "Monaco".

In the German Championship, Freiburg defeated Wolfsburg.

In the Ukrainian Championship, Dnipro-1 secured a victory in the 95th minute (video review), while Shakhtar struggled to defeat Veres (video of the best moments).

An unexpected coach is being considered to lead the Ukrainian national team.

The best player of the week in the UEFA Champions League has been determined.

Real Madrid has found a substitute for Karim Benzema in Barcelona.

Chelsea is targeting the captain and top scorer of Inter Milan.

That's all for today. Stay with us!