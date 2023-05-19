Dnepr-1 - Kolos - 2:1 (video review)

In the 27th round of the Ukrainian championship, "Dnipro-1" secured a 2-1 victory over "Kolos" at their home stadium.

Sergey Myakushko opened the scoring in the closing minutes of the first half, but Artem Dovbyk restored parity in the 57th minute. In the dying moments of the match, Eduard Sarapiya scored the winning goal for Dnipro-1.

With 64 points, "Dnipro-1" currently occupies the second position in the Premier League standings, while "Kolos" sits in eighth place with 33 points.

"Dnipro-1" - "Kolos" - 2:1 (0:1)

Goals: Myakushko, 45+1 - 0:1, Dovbyk, 57 - 1:1, Sarapiya, 90+5 - 2:1

“Dnipro-1”: Rybak - Nazarenko (Matarrita, 46), Sarapiya, Svatok, Adamyuk (Tanchyk, 55), Peglow, Blanco (Babenko, 46), Rubchynskyi (Kogut, 69), Pikhalyonok, Heiner (E. Pasich, 74), Dovbyk.

“Kolos”: Fesyun - Yemets, Chernomorets, Chobotenko, Zolotov, Milko, Orekhovskiy, Kravchenko, Myakushko (Bolbat, 63), Velykan (Ilyin, 63), Bezborodko (Popov, 69).

Video review of the match

