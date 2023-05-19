Shakhtar - Veres - 2:1 (video review)

In the 27th round of the Ukrainian championship, Donetsk-based "Shakhtar" defeated "Veres" from Rivne with a score of 2:1.

The victory for the "miners" was secured by goals from Alexander Zubkov and Nikolay Matviyenko, while Vladyslav Sharay scored for the guests.

With 66 points, "Shakhtar" is leading the Premier League standings, while "Veres" remains in 10th place with 27 points.

"Shakhtar" - "Veres" - 2:1 (1:0)

Goals: Zubkov, 35 - 1:0, V. Sharay, 74 - 1:1, Matviyenko, 83 - 2:1

In the 47th minute, Sikan failed to convert a penalty (saved by the goalkeeper).

"Shakhtar": Trubin - Matviyenko, Rakitskiy (Mykhaylichenko, 87), Bondar, Gocholishvili - Stepanenko - Topalov (Krys'kyv, 65), Sudakov (Totovytskyi, 87), Nazarina, Zubkov - Sikan (Kelsi, 75).

"Veres": Kogut - Hahun (V. Sharay, 68), Vovchenko, Matkobozhyk, Kurko, Balan - H. Pasich (Dakhnovskyi, 84), Kucherov, Klets (Lebedenko, 68), Bliznichenko - Shestakov (Hayduchyk, 68).

Match highlights video

Don't miss: "Dynamo" will sell a Brazilian midfielder.