"Dynamo" will sell the Brazilian midfielder

Brazilian club "Red Bull Bragantino" wants to buy out the contract of Vitinho from Dynamo Kyiv.

According to journalist Diego Perez, negotiations for the midfielder's permanent transfer have already begun.

It is known that Vitinho has been playing for "Red Bull Bragantino" on loan this season.

He has expressed his readiness to sign a full contract with the club.

The current agreement between the player and the Brazilian club expires at the end of June 2023.