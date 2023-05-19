"Lyon" claimed a resilient victory over "Monaco"

In the 36th round of the French championship, "Lyon" secured a 3-1 victory over "Monaco" at their home stadium.

The victory for Lyon was sealed by goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Maxence Caqueret, and Rayan Cherki, while Wissam Ben Yedder scored for Monaco.

With 59 points, Lyon climbed to 7th place in the Ligue 1 standings, while Monaco remained in 4th place with 65 points.

"Lyon" - "Monaco" - 3:1 (1:1)

Goals: Ben Yedder, 2 (penalty) - 0:1, Lacazette, 38 - 1:1, Caqueret, 57 - 2:1, Cherki, 78 - 3:1

"Lyon": Lopes, Kumbulla, Lucas, Diomande, Tagliafico, Tolisso, Caqueret, Cherki, Paqueta, Guimaraes (Thiago Mendes, 76), Lacazette.

"Monaco": Nubel, Badiashile, Disasi, Caio Henrique, Matsima, Jakobs, Golovin (Diatta, 71), Fofana, Matazo (Kamara, 64), Aholou (Ben Seghir, 64), Ben Yedder (Aguilar, 71).

Don't miss: PSG extends contract with team captain.