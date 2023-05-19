EN RU
Main News "Lyon" claimed a resilient victory over "Monaco"

"Lyon" claimed a resilient victory over "Monaco"

Football news Today, 16:48
"Lyon" claimed a resilient victory over "Monaco" Photo: Instagram "Lyon" / Author unknown

In the 36th round of the French championship, "Lyon" secured a 3-1 victory over "Monaco" at their home stadium.

The victory for Lyon was sealed by goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Maxence Caqueret, and Rayan Cherki, while Wissam Ben Yedder scored for Monaco.

With 59 points, Lyon climbed to 7th place in the Ligue 1 standings, while Monaco remained in 4th place with 65 points.

"Lyon" - "Monaco" - 3:1 (1:1)
Goals: Ben Yedder, 2 (penalty) - 0:1, Lacazette, 38 - 1:1, Caqueret, 57 - 2:1, Cherki, 78 - 3:1

"Lyon": Lopes, Kumbulla, Lucas, Diomande, Tagliafico, Tolisso, Caqueret, Cherki, Paqueta, Guimaraes (Thiago Mendes, 76), Lacazette.

"Monaco": Nubel, Badiashile, Disasi, Caio Henrique, Matsima, Jakobs, Golovin (Diatta, 71), Fofana, Matazo (Kamara, 64), Aholou (Ben Seghir, 64), Ben Yedder (Aguilar, 71).

Don't miss: PSG extends contract with team captain.

Sasko Inga Sasko Inga Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Lyon Monaco Ligue 1 France
Popular news
"Sevilla" has advanced past "Juventus" in the Europa League semi-final Football news Yesterday, 17:43 "Sevilla" has advanced past "Juventus" in the Europa League semi-final
"Roma" has reached the final of the UEFA Europa League. Football news Yesterday, 17:04 "Roma" has reached the final of the UEFA Europa League
Champions League finalists announced Football news 17 may 2023, 17:00 Champions League finalists announced
"Manchester City" destroyed "Real Madrid" and reached the final of the Champions League Football news 17 may 2023, 16:54 "Manchester City" destroyed "Real Madrid" and reached the final of the Champions League
The goal from Ukrainian player Yarmolenko helped "Al Ain" secure a big victory in the Cup Football news 17 may 2023, 15:15 The goal from Ukrainian player Yarmolenko helped "Al Ain" secure a big victory in the Cup
"Barcelona" is planning to extend the contract of one of its key players Football news 17 may 2023, 05:36 "Barcelona" is planning to extend the contract of one of its key players
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:57 Breaking news of the day: May 19 Football news Today, 16:48 "Lyon" claimed a resilient victory over "Monaco" Football news Today, 16:42 "Napoli" is considering five coaches as replacements for Spalletti Football news Today, 16:29 "Freiburg" secured a confident victory in the Bundesliga. Football news Today, 16:15 The best player of the week in the UEFA Champions League has been determined Football news Today, 15:55 "Real Madrid" has found a replacement for Benzema in Barcelona Football news Today, 15:42 "Tottenham" could invite the winner of the Eredivisie Football news Today, 15:30 Shakhtar - Veres - 2:1 (video review) Football news Today, 15:15 Dnepr-1 - Kolos - 2:1 (video review) Football news Today, 14:58 PSG has extended the contract with the team captain
Sport Predictions
Football 20 may 2023 Fulham vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tipson May 20, 2023 Football 20 may 2023 Liverpool vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips on May 20, 2023 Football 20 may 2023 Wolverhampton vs Everton predictions and betting tips on May 20, 2023 Football 20 may 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips on May 20, 2023 Football 21 may 2023 Lecce vs Spezia predictions and betting tips on May 21, 2023 Football 21 may 2023 Torino vs Fiorentina predictions and betting tips on May 21, 2023 Football 21 may 2023 Napoli vs Inter predictions and betting tips on May 21, 2023 Football 21 may 2023 Udinese vs Lazio predictions and betting tips on May 21, 2023