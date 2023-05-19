There is an unexpected candidate who wants to lead the Ukrainian national team

Former Dynamo Kyiv striker and Ukrainian national team player, Viktor Leonenko, has shared his thoughts on who could potentially lead the national team.

As reported in the media, there have been discussions about the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) reaching an agreement with Sergei Rebrov.

According to Leonenko, there are other candidates as well.

"I recently spoke with Oleg Blokhin, who expressed his readiness to lead the team for the third time and help his country. Despite concerns about Blokhin's health, he is still determined to take on this role," he said.

Blokhin previously managed the national team from 2003 to 2007 and again from spring 2011 to autumn 2012.