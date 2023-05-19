Chelsea has set its sights on the captain and top scorer of Inter

Chelsea is interested in acquiring the captain of Inter Milan, Lautaro Martinez.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, the London club has already prepared its first transfer offer for the 25-year-old forward.

This season, the Argentinean won the 2022 World Cup with the Argentine national team and reached the UEFA Champions League final with Inter Milan.

In total, he has played 52 matches for the Italian club in all competitions, scoring 25 goals and providing 5 assists.