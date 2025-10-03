Breaking! Lamine Yamal injured again and set to miss several matches
Barcelona lost 1-2 to PSG in the second UEFA Champions League group-stage match, but that was not the only bad news following the game.
Details: Barcelona officially announced that Lamine Yamal has once again experienced pain in his groin area. This was confirmed after the clash with the Parisian side. The winger will definitely miss the match against Sevilla, with an estimated recovery time of 2–3 weeks.
Meanwhile, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente responded to criticism from Barcelona manager Hans-Dieter Flick, who had previously accused de la Fuente of putting Yamal at risk.
Reminder: Barcelona are set to face Sevilla in their eighth La Liga round on Sunday, October 5. The Catalans currently lead the table with 19 points from seven matches.