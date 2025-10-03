Breaking! Lamine Yamal injured again and set to miss several matches

More trouble for the player.

Barcelona lost 1-2 to PSG in the second UEFA Champions League group-stage match, but that was not the only bad news following the game.

Details: Barcelona officially announced that Lamine Yamal has once again experienced pain in his groin area. This was confirmed after the clash with the Parisian side. The winger will definitely miss the match against Sevilla, with an estimated recovery time of 2–3 weeks.

𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐋 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒



The discomfort in the pubic area that player Lamine Yamal has been experiencing has reappeared after the match against PSG. He will be out for the Sevilla game, and the estimated recovery time is 2-3 weeks. pic.twitter.com/zFLebl67k5 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 3, 2025

Meanwhile, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente responded to criticism from Barcelona manager Hans-Dieter Flick, who had previously accused de la Fuente of putting Yamal at risk.

Reminder: Barcelona are set to face Sevilla in their eighth La Liga round on Sunday, October 5. The Catalans currently lead the table with 19 points from seven matches.