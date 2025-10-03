"He should be more empathetic towards me" - Luis de la Fuente responds to Hansi Flick's criticism

The head coach of the Spanish national team is baffled by Flick's reaction.

Coaching a national team is vastly different from managing a club.

Details: Spain's head coach Luis de la Fuente has responded to criticism from Barcelona boss Hansi Flick.

Previously, Flick accused de la Fuente of putting Barcelona's Lamine Yamal at risk by calling him up to the national team while he was injured. Flick pointed out that the Spanish camp gave the 18-year-old painkillers and played him despite back problems.

De la Fuente had earlier stated he was unaware of Flick's frustration, but now he admits he's taken aback by his counterpart's remarks:

“Hansi Flick's comments about me? I was surprised by those comments because he has been a national team coach himself. I thought he would have more empathy towards other coaches,” de la Fuente said.

🚨🎙️| Luis de la Fuente: "Hansi Flick's comments about me? I was surprised by those comments because he has been a national team coach himself. I thought he would have more empathy towards other coaches." pic.twitter.com/rZI60qY2Jt — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) October 3, 2025

The 64-year-old de la Fuente took charge of Spain in 2023. Since then, he has managed 33 matches, recording 28 wins, 3 draws, and 3 losses.

Under his leadership, Spain lifted the Nations League trophy and went on to win the 2023/24 European Championship.

