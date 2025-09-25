RU RU ES ES FR FR
Yamal to miss Oviedo clash due to injury

Without their star player.
Football news Today, 04:51
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Yamal to miss Oviedo clash due to injury Getty Images

Barcelona will face Real Oviedo in La Liga’s sixth round on Thursday, September 25, but their leader will be unavailable for the match.

Details: Barcelona released their squad list for the Oviedo game, and Lamine Yamal is absent. Full-back Alejandro Balde will also miss out, with both players sidelined through injury.

Recently, Barcelona’s young prodigy Gavi underwent knee surgery and will be out of action at least until early December. To show their support, his teammates paid him a visit in hospital.

Reminder: Barcelona are pleased with his progress and performances, but have no intention of rushing into making his move from Manchester United permanent.

