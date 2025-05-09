BREAKING! Florian Wirtz agrees transfer to Bayern

Today has been a tough day for Bayer Leverkusen fans, filled with disappointing news.

Details: According to Christian Falk, the star player of the “Pharmacists” Florian Wirtz has already reached an agreement to join Bayern Munich.

The young midfielder and the Munich giants have settled all terms of a long-term contract. Now, Bayern just need to negotiate directly with Bayer.

It is reported that this summer, Bayern are prepared to pay €100 million for Wirtz, which would make him the most expensive signing in the club’s history.

If Bayern and Bayer fail to reach an agreement, Wirtz will not move to any other club. He is ready to stay at Leverkusen for another year and transfer to Bayern in the summer of 2026. His contract with Bayer runs until the summer of 2027.

This season, Wirtz has notched up 16 goals and 13 assists in 43 appearances.

Reminder: Earlier today, head coach Xabi Alonso officially announced he will be leaving Bayer at the end of the season. Under his leadership, Leverkusen won the Bundesliga for the first time in the club’s history last year.