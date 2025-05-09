Official: Xabi Alonso leaves Bayer Leverkusen

The saga surrounding Leverkusen's head coach has come to an end—Xabi Alonso is officially stepping down from his role at the club.

Details: Bayer's official channels have announced that, after two and a half years of collaboration, the Spanish specialist is leaving his position.

After almost two-and-a-half years, and during the most successful period in the club's history, our head coach, @XabiAlonso, will leave #Bayer04 at the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/SinXlkWJIJ — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) May 9, 2025

Earlier, we reported that Bayer Leverkusen's current boss, Xabi Alonso, is ready to take charge of Los Blancos as soon as Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid reach an agreement to part ways.

As for Leverkusen, the club has accelerated its search for a new head coach, with negotiations already underway with potential candidates.

Reminder: Ancelotti and Real have already agreed on all the details of terminating the contract, which was set to run until the summer of 2026. It is expected that Real Madrid will officially announce Ancelotti's departure before the end of the current La Liga season—possibly right after the upcoming El Clásico.