Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti have agreed on the terms of contract termination

Carlo Ancelotti will not be the head coach of Real Madrid next season, and new information has emerged about his departure from the club.

Details: According to The Athletic, the Italian manager and the club have already agreed on all the terms to terminate his contract, which was originally set to run until the summer of 2026.

It is expected that Real Madrid will officially announce Ancelotti's departure before the end of the La Liga season—possibly right after the upcoming El Clásico.

Before June, Ancelotti will be unveiled as the new head coach of the Brazil national team and is set to make his debut in the role in a match against Ecuador.

