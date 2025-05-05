Aston Villa considering Lunin transfer. Where will Martinez go?

The summer transfer window could bring changes between the sticks at Aston Villa, and the Villans already have their sights set on a new shot-stopper from a top club.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, Unai Emery’s side are monitoring Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin, who is highly likely to leave the Santiago Bernabéu in search of more regular playing time.

This raises the question: what will happen with Aston Villa’s current first-choice keeper, Emiliano Martínez? Here’s the answer: rumours suggest that the 32-year-old Argentine could be heading to Saudi Arabia, with Lunin lined up as his direct replacement.

Reminder: The 26-year-old Ukrainian has been contemplating a move away from Madrid after, despite being the first-choice keeper in last season’s Champions League and Copa del Rey campaigns, Carlo Ancelotti opted for Thibaut Courtois in the finals.