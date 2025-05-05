RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Aston Villa considering Lunin transfer. Where will Martinez go?

Aston Villa considering Lunin transfer. Where will Martinez go?

Football news Today, 12:13
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Aston Villa considering Lunin transfer. Where will Martinez go? Getty Images

The summer transfer window could bring changes between the sticks at Aston Villa, and the Villans already have their sights set on a new shot-stopper from a top club.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, Unai Emery’s side are monitoring Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin, who is highly likely to leave the Santiago Bernabéu in search of more regular playing time.

This raises the question: what will happen with Aston Villa’s current first-choice keeper, Emiliano Martínez? Here’s the answer: rumours suggest that the 32-year-old Argentine could be heading to Saudi Arabia, with Lunin lined up as his direct replacement.

Reminder: The 26-year-old Ukrainian has been contemplating a move away from Madrid after, despite being the first-choice keeper in last season’s Champions League and Copa del Rey campaigns, Carlo Ancelotti opted for Thibaut Courtois in the finals.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Aston Villa
Popular news
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle Today, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message Lifestyle Today, 04:50 Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 15:54 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news 03 may 2025, 03:44 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news 01 may 2025, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news 30 apr 2025, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Genoa - : - AC Milan Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Genoa
-
AC Milan
-
14:45
Girona - : - Mallorca Today, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Girona
-
Mallorca
-
15:00
Crystal Palace - : - Nottingham Forest Today, 15:00 English Premier League
Crystal Palace
-
Nottingham Forest
-
15:00
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Orlando Pirates 06 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Orlando Pirates
-
13:30
Inter - : - Barcelona 06 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Inter
-
Barcelona
-
15:00
Bucaramanga - : - Racing Club 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
-
Racing Club
-
18:00
Carabobo FC - : - Botafogo RJ 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Carabobo FC
-
Botafogo RJ
-
18:00
Alianza Lima - : - Sao Paulo 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Alianza Lima
-
Sao Paulo
-
18:00
Fortaleza - : - Colo Colo 06 may 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Fortaleza
-
Colo Colo
-
20:30
San Antonio Bulo Bulo - : - Club Atletico Penarol 06 may 2025, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
San Antonio Bulo Bulo
-
Club Atletico Penarol
-
22:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:47 Not just a talented footballer. Eberechi Eze wins £15,000 at chess tournament Tennis news Today, 13:44 "I didn't want to do this from the very beginning." Sinner explains why he made a deal with WADA Football news Today, 13:41 Orlando Pirates are looking to sign four foreign players, including a Brazilian! Football news Today, 13:31 Hansi Flick reveals whether Lewandowski will start in the second leg against Inter Football news Today, 13:17 Sirino believes that winning the cup with Kaizer Chiefs would be more significant than his triumph with Mamelodi Sundowns Football news Today, 12:57 The fee for which Sesko could leave Leipzig this summer has been revealed Football news Today, 12:55 Sané chooses preferred club if he leaves Bayern Football news Today, 12:30 Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti have agreed on the terms of contract termination Football news Today, 12:13 Aston Villa considering Lunin transfer. Where will Martinez go? Football news Today, 11:54 Today's La Liga match between Girona and Mallorca under threat of cancellation
Sport Predictions
Football Today Castellón vs Sporting Gijón prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2025 Football Today Genoa vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 5, 2025 Football Today Girona vs Mallorca prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 5, 2025 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 5, 2025 Football Today AFC vs Boavista: Who will cling to survival? Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks prediction and bet for the May 6, 2025 game Basketball Today Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and bet for the game on May 6, 2025 Football 06 may 2025 Smouha vs El-Gaish: Who will pull away from the relegation zone? Basketball 06 may 2025 Monaco vs Barcelona. Prediction and bet for the match on May 6, 2025 Football 06 may 2025 ZED vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 6, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores