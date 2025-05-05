Bellingham played a key role in Trent Alexander-Arnold's transfer to Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid is now just a matter of time, and one of the Spanish club's stars played a crucial part in making it happen.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Jude Bellingham has been in regular contact with the Liverpool defender about life at Real Madrid.

Bellingham has often shared with Alexander-Arnold just how comfortable life in Madrid is and how joining the club rekindled his passion for football.

It's well known that Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold became friends while playing together for the England national team. Back when Jude was still at Borussia Dortmund, there was talk of Trent trying to lure him to Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will join Real Madrid as a free agent.

Reminder: Today, Alexander-Arnold officially announced that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the current season.