Brazil has announced an expanded bid for the World Cup qualifying matches in October

Brazil has unveiled the expanded roster of 23 players who will participate in the World Cup qualifying matches in October. On October 13th at 1:30 (GMT), at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiabá, the "yellow and green" will face Venezuela, followed by a trip to Uruguay on October 18th, where they will compete against the local national team at Estadio Centenario at 1:00 (Central European Time).

After two matches, Brazil boasts two victories and leads the tournament table. Previously, the team defeated Bolivia (5-1) in a home match and triumphed over Peru (1-0) away.

Here is the list of players summoned by Fernando Diniz for the October matches:

Goalkeepers:

Alisson – Liverpool (ENG)

Ederson – Manchester City (ENG)

Lucas Perri — Botafogo

Defenders:

Renan Lodi – Marseille (FRA)

Kaio Enrique – Monaco (FRA)

Danilo – Juventus (ITA)

Vanderson – Monaco (FRA)

Bremner – Juventus (ITA)

Gabriel Magalhães — Arsenal (ENG)

Marquinhos — PSG (FRA)

Nino – Fluminense (BRA)

Midfielders:

André – Fluminense (BRA)

Bruno Guimarães — Newcastle (ENG)

Casemiro – Manchester United (ENG)

Gerson – Flamengo (BRA)

Rafael Veiga – Palmeiras (BRA)

Forwards:

Gabriel Jesus — Arsenal (ENG)

Vinicius Junior — Real Madrid (ESP)

Richarlison – Tottenham (ENG)

Rodrigo – Real Madrid (ESP)

Neymar – Al-Hilal (SAU)

Mateus Cunha — Wolverhampton (ENG)

Rafinha – Barcelona (ESP)

Brazil is the only national team to have participated in all FIFA World Cups and the only one to have won five World Cups.

