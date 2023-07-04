Borussia has signed a Manchester City trainee

German midfielder Felix Nmecha has moved from Wolfsburg to Borussia Dortmund.

This was announced yesterday on the official website of the Dortmund club.

In a statement, the club said that Felix Nmecha is a fast, technically savvy and physically strong player who will be able to enrich the team's midfield both in attack and defense. The club expressed joy at the addition of another player from the German national team and is confident that Nmecha still has progress.

According to media reports, Borussia paid 30 million euros for the newcomer. Nmechi's contract with Borussia runs until the end of June 2028 and the player will play for the Dortmund club under number 8.

Last season 2022/2023, Nmecha played 32 games for Wolfsburg in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

Interestingly, Nmecha is a pupil of English Manchester City. He played in Germany since 2021.

It should be recalled that this summer Borussia sold their leader Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid for more than 100 million euros.