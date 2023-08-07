Borussia Dortmund want to sign PSG striker

According to the information from the source Bild, Borussia Dortmund is showing interest in Paris Saint-Germain's forward and French U20 national team player, Hugo Ekittike.

The German club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. The coaching staff of Borussia sees the Frenchman as a competitor for the Ivory Coast national team striker, Sebastien Haller, who may participate in the African Cup of Nations in January 2024.

Hugues Ekittike, a 21-year-old footballer, has been playing for Paris Saint-Germain since the summer of 2022. He joined the Parisian club on loan from Reims, and a year later, PSG bought his transfer for 28.5 million euros. He has played a total of 32 matches in all competitions for the Parisian club, scoring four goals and providing four assists. As part of PSG, Ekittike became the champion of France in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Ekittike has been playing for the French U20 national team since 2021. He has played six matches for the French team, scored no goals, and provided one assist.