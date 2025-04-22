Borussia Dortmund seeks to retain Chukwuemeka for next season

Carney Chukwuemeka, whose rights are owned by Chelsea, has not managed to secure a starting position at Borussia Dortmund, but he might get another chance.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the Dortmund club is keen to keep the 21-year-old midfielder for the next season.

However, Borussia Dortmund is not prepared to activate the buyout option for 30 million euros, but they are negotiating with Chelsea to extend the loan for another year.

In 10 matches for the Black and Yellows, Chukwuemeka has managed to score 1 goal.

