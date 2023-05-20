"Bologna" crushed the outsider of Serie A

In the 36th round of the Italian Serie A, "Bologna" convincingly defeated "Cremonese" with a score of 5-1.

The victory for the visitors was secured by goals from Marco Arnautovic, Lewis Ferguson, Stefano Denswil, Riccardo Orsolini, and Nicola Sansone. Daniel Chiofani scored the lone goal for the hosts.

With 50 points, "Bologna" climbed to the 9th position in the Serie A standings, while "Cremonese" remained in the 19th position with 24 points.

"Cremonese" - "Bologna" - 1:5 (0:3)

Goals: Arnautovic, 14 - 0:1, Ferguson, 27 - 0:2, Denswil, 45 - 0:3, Orsolini, 62 - 0:4, Sansone, 80 - 0:5, Chiofani, 90 - 1:5

"Cremonese": Carnesecchi, Sernicola (Affena-Gyan, 77), Kirikeš (Lochošvili, 59), Vasquez, Valeri, Meïté, Castagnetti (Qualiata, 70), Galdames (Buonaiuto, 46), Piccolo, Ogunekede, Ciafani (Tchetchoua, 46).

"Bologna": Skorupski, Denswil (De Silvestri, 65), Bonifazi, Lukumi, Cambiasso, Schouten (Medel, 65), Dominguez (Moro, 59), Ferguson (Ebisele, 59), Orsolini, Barrow, Arnautovic (Sansone, 77).

