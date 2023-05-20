Real Madrid has begun the search for a potential replacement for Benzema

"Real Madrid" is intending to acquire a top-level forward for the upcoming season.

According to reports from Spanish media, the "royal" club has set its sights on Manchester City's forward, Julian Alvarez.

Real Madrid is already considering a replacement for Karim Benzema, who is gradually approaching the end of his career.

Alvarez has been playing in England since last year. He has appeared in a total of 46 matches for City, scoring 16 goals and providing five assists.