RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Big names! Xavi and Spalletti in contention for Al-Ittihad head coach position

Big names! Xavi and Spalletti in contention for Al-Ittihad head coach position

Saudi giants searching for Laurent Blanc's replacement
Football news Today, 14:58
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Big names! Xavi and Spalletti in contention for Al-Ittihad head coach position Photo: x.com/FabrizioRomano

Saudi powerhouse Al-Ittihad have launched their search for a new head coach following the dismissal of Laurent Blanc. Renowned insider Fabrizio Romano has reported that the club is considering three high-profile managers for the role. According to the source, the main contenders are Xavi Hernandez, Luciano Spalletti, and Sérgio Conceição.

It’s worth recalling that Xavi has been out of work since his sacking from Barcelona in 2024. Portuguese coach Conceição, after a disappointing stint in Milan, is also currently without a club. Luciano Spalletti’s last job was with the Italian national team, whom he led to European Championship gold.

Additionally, after four rounds, Al-Ittihad sit third in the Pro League standings. The first defeat of the season, against Al-Nassr, proved fatal for Laurent Blanc, who had managed the side since 2023.

Related teams and leagues
Al-Ittihad Al-Ittihad Schedule Al-Ittihad News Al-Ittihad Transfers
Pro League Saudi Arabia Pro League Saudi Arabia Table Pro League Saudi Arabia Fixtures Pro League Saudi Arabia Predictions
Related Team News
Official: Laurent Blanc steps down as Al-Ittihad head coach Football news Today, 01:30 Official: Laurent Blanc steps down as Al-Ittihad head coach
How did that happen? Ronaldo misses from point-blank range with the goal wide open (VIDEO) Football news 26 sep 2025, 15:28 How did that happen? Ronaldo misses from point-blank range with the goal wide open (VIDEO)
One step closer to a thousand: Cristiano Ronaldo scores again for Al-Nassr Football news 26 sep 2025, 14:41 One step closer to a thousand: Cristiano Ronaldo scores again for Al-Nassr
A reunion of friends: Benzema and Ronaldo share warm words ahead of their clash Football news 26 sep 2025, 14:13 A reunion of friends: Benzema and Ronaldo share warm words ahead of their clash
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nasr's victory Football news 24 sep 2025, 06:56 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al-Nassr's Saudi Cup victory
Cristiano Ronaldo in traditional Saudi Arabian dress Lifestyle 23 sep 2025, 09:22 Cristiano Ronaldo congratulates Saudi Arabia on their national day
Related Tournament News
Polish national team legend advises Lewandowski to leave Barcelona for Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 09:35 Polish national team legend advises Lewandowski to leave Barcelona for Saudi Arabia
One step closer to a thousand! Ronaldo bags a brace against Al-Riyadh Football news 20 sep 2025, 16:27 One step closer to a thousand! Ronaldo bags a brace against Al-Riyadh
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates victory over Al-Kholood Football news 16 sep 2025, 05:45 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al-Nassr's Pro League victory
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores