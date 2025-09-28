Big names! Xavi and Spalletti in contention for Al-Ittihad head coach position

Saudi giants searching for Laurent Blanc's replacement

Saudi powerhouse Al-Ittihad have launched their search for a new head coach following the dismissal of Laurent Blanc. Renowned insider Fabrizio Romano has reported that the club is considering three high-profile managers for the role. According to the source, the main contenders are Xavi Hernandez, Luciano Spalletti, and Sérgio Conceição.

It’s worth recalling that Xavi has been out of work since his sacking from Barcelona in 2024. Portuguese coach Conceição, after a disappointing stint in Milan, is also currently without a club. Luciano Spalletti’s last job was with the Italian national team, whom he led to European Championship gold.

Additionally, after four rounds, Al-Ittihad sit third in the Pro League standings. The first defeat of the season, against Al-Nassr, proved fatal for Laurent Blanc, who had managed the side since 2023.