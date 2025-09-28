Reunion with Mourinho? Benzema set to return to Europe and will not extend contract with Al-Ittihad

The Frenchman wants to play in the Champions League again

Benfica head coach José Mourinho is reportedly interested in bringing former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema to his squad, according to TEAMtalk. The report also reveals Al-Ittihad's stance on a potential transfer of the French star as early as January.

According to the source, the 37-year-old Benzema is actively seeking a return to European football and has no intention of extending his contract with the Saudi club, which runs until June 2026. The striker's main ambition is to play in the Champions League before hanging up his boots.

Benzema, for his part, is ready to lower his financial demands to make a move to Benfica possible. The most likely scenario at this stage is a summer switch as a free agent, though a January transfer cannot be ruled out. The Saudi club is set to demand at least €7–8 million to open negotiations.