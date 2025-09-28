RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Reunion with Mourinho? Benzema set to return to Europe and will not extend contract with Al-Ittihad

Reunion with Mourinho? Benzema set to return to Europe and will not extend contract with Al-Ittihad

The Frenchman wants to play in the Champions League again
Football news Today, 16:04
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Reunion with Mourinho? Benzema set to return to Europe and will not extend contract with Al-Ittihad Photo: x.com/pfqloficial

Benfica head coach José Mourinho is reportedly interested in bringing former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema to his squad, according to TEAMtalk. The report also reveals Al-Ittihad's stance on a potential transfer of the French star as early as January.

According to the source, the 37-year-old Benzema is actively seeking a return to European football and has no intention of extending his contract with the Saudi club, which runs until June 2026. The striker's main ambition is to play in the Champions League before hanging up his boots.

Benzema, for his part, is ready to lower his financial demands to make a move to Benfica possible. The most likely scenario at this stage is a summer switch as a free agent, though a January transfer cannot be ruled out. The Saudi club is set to demand at least €7–8 million to open negotiations.

Related teams and leagues
Al-Ittihad Al-Ittihad Schedule Al-Ittihad News Al-Ittihad Transfers
Benfica Benfica Schedule Benfica News Benfica Transfers
Pro League Saudi Arabia Pro League Saudi Arabia Table Pro League Saudi Arabia Fixtures Pro League Saudi Arabia Predictions
Related Game News
Big names! Xavi and Spalletti in contention for Al-Ittihad head coach position Football news Today, 14:58 Big names! Xavi and Spalletti in contention for Al-Ittihad head coach position
Related Team News
Official: Laurent Blanc steps down as Al-Ittihad head coach Football news Today, 01:30 Official: Laurent Blanc steps down as Al-Ittihad head coach
How did that happen? Ronaldo misses from point-blank range with the goal wide open (VIDEO) Football news 26 sep 2025, 15:28 How did that happen? Ronaldo misses from point-blank range with the goal wide open (VIDEO)
One step closer to a thousand: Cristiano Ronaldo scores again for Al-Nassr Football news 26 sep 2025, 14:41 One step closer to a thousand: Cristiano Ronaldo scores again for Al-Nassr
A reunion of friends: Benzema and Ronaldo share warm words ahead of their clash Football news 26 sep 2025, 14:13 A reunion of friends: Benzema and Ronaldo share warm words ahead of their clash
“Homecoming.” José Mourinho on the trip to Chelsea Football news 26 sep 2025, 13:03 “Homecoming.” José Mourinho on the trip to Chelsea
Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, and Cole Palmer of Chelsea Football news 26 sep 2025, 06:54 Chelsea suffers a major blow. Cole Palmer sidelined for three weeks
Related Tournament News
Polish national team legend advises Lewandowski to leave Barcelona for Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 09:35 Polish national team legend advises Lewandowski to leave Barcelona for Saudi Arabia
One step closer to a thousand! Ronaldo bags a brace against Al-Riyadh Football news 20 sep 2025, 16:27 One step closer to a thousand! Ronaldo bags a brace against Al-Riyadh
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates victory over Al-Kholood Football news 16 sep 2025, 05:45 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al-Nassr's Pro League victory
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores