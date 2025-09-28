Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.53 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On September 29, at 20:15 Central European Time, Qatari side Al-Duhail and Saudi club Al-Ahli from Jeddah will kick off their clash in the second round of the AFC Champions League. Read on for a deep dive into both teams, as well as our match prediction.

Match preview

Al-Duhail, last season’s runners-up in the Qatari league, come into this second-round fixture on the back of a defeat. In their opening group stage match, they fell 2-1 to Al-Hilal: after a fierce contest in which the Qataris opened the scoring, they couldn’t hold onto their lead, conceding in the 57th and 67th minutes. Since then, Al-Duhail have played three more matches: two in the league—winning one in emphatic fashion, 8-1, and drawing 0-0 against last season’s champions Al-Sadd. In the Qatar Cup, Djamel Belmadi’s men scraped a narrow victory over Al-Mesaimeer.

Overall, Al-Duhail are a team that likes to dominate possession and dictate the tempo, but they’re not afraid to shift to a defensive setup against higher-ranked opponents. This tactical flexibility allows them to pick up points even against tournament favourites.

Al-Ahli kicked off their Champions League campaign with a comeback win over Uzbekistan’s Nasaf Qarshi. Trailing 0-2 at halftime against clear underdogs, they stormed back in the final 30 minutes, netting four goals to seal a dramatic 4-2 victory.

In the Saudi Pro League, Al-Ahli have collected 8 points from four rounds, sitting seventh after a 2-0 win over Al-Hazem in round four. Much like their Qatari rivals, Al-Ahli favour ball control and patient build-up play, probing for gaps in the opposition defence. However, this approach can leave them vulnerable to quick counterattacks, resulting in avoidable goals conceded.

Probable line-ups

Al-Duhail: Berk, Al-Rawi, Castelletto, Aymen, Al-Brake, Luiz, Verratti, Edmilson, Luis Alberto, Bulbina, Piatek

Al-Ahli: Mendy, Majrashi, Roger Ibanez, Sulaiman, Al-Khaibari, Atangana, Kessié, Mahrez, Gonçalves, Al-Buraikan, Toney

Match facts and head-to-head

Across four all-time meetings, the teams have drawn twice, with each side claiming one win apiece

Al-Duhail have won three of their last five matches, losing just once

Al-Ahli have scored at least once in nine of their last ten outings

Prediction

I expect a compelling and hard-fought encounter: both clubs boast plenty of experienced, quality players capable of making the difference. My prediction: both teams to score – YES at 1.53 odds.