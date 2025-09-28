RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Al-Duhail vs Al-Ahli: H2H, line-ups and match prediction — 29 September 2025

Al-Duhail vs Al-Ahli: H2H, line-ups and match prediction — 29 September 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Al-Duhail SC vs Al-Ahli Jeddah prediction @DuhailSC / X
Al-Duhail SC Al-Duhail SC
AFC Champions League (Round 2) 29 sep 2025, 14:15
- : -
International,
Al-Ahli Jeddah Al-Ahli Jeddah
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.53
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On September 29, at 20:15 Central European Time, Qatari side Al-Duhail and Saudi club Al-Ahli from Jeddah will kick off their clash in the second round of the AFC Champions League. Read on for a deep dive into both teams, as well as our match prediction.

See also: Ismaily SC vs National Bank prediction and betting tips 29 September 2025

Match preview

Al-Duhail, last season’s runners-up in the Qatari league, come into this second-round fixture on the back of a defeat. In their opening group stage match, they fell 2-1 to Al-Hilal: after a fierce contest in which the Qataris opened the scoring, they couldn’t hold onto their lead, conceding in the 57th and 67th minutes. Since then, Al-Duhail have played three more matches: two in the league—winning one in emphatic fashion, 8-1, and drawing 0-0 against last season’s champions Al-Sadd. In the Qatar Cup, Djamel Belmadi’s men scraped a narrow victory over Al-Mesaimeer.

Overall, Al-Duhail are a team that likes to dominate possession and dictate the tempo, but they’re not afraid to shift to a defensive setup against higher-ranked opponents. This tactical flexibility allows them to pick up points even against tournament favourites.

Al-Ahli kicked off their Champions League campaign with a comeback win over Uzbekistan’s Nasaf Qarshi. Trailing 0-2 at halftime against clear underdogs, they stormed back in the final 30 minutes, netting four goals to seal a dramatic 4-2 victory.

In the Saudi Pro League, Al-Ahli have collected 8 points from four rounds, sitting seventh after a 2-0 win over Al-Hazem in round four. Much like their Qatari rivals, Al-Ahli favour ball control and patient build-up play, probing for gaps in the opposition defence. However, this approach can leave them vulnerable to quick counterattacks, resulting in avoidable goals conceded.

Probable line-ups

Al-Duhail: Berk, Al-Rawi, Castelletto, Aymen, Al-Brake, Luiz, Verratti, Edmilson, Luis Alberto, Bulbina, Piatek
Al-Ahli: Mendy, Majrashi, Roger Ibanez, Sulaiman, Al-Khaibari, Atangana, Kessié, Mahrez, Gonçalves, Al-Buraikan, Toney

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Across four all-time meetings, the teams have drawn twice, with each side claiming one win apiece
  • Al-Duhail have won three of their last five matches, losing just once
  • Al-Ahli have scored at least once in nine of their last ten outings

Prediction

I expect a compelling and hard-fought encounter: both clubs boast plenty of experienced, quality players capable of making the difference. My prediction: both teams to score – YES at 1.53 odds.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.53
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Bulgaria vs Italy prediction Volleyball World Championship Today, 06:30 Bulgaria vs Italy. Prediction and bet for the match on September 28, 2025 Bulgaria Odds: 1.6 Italy Recommended 1xBet
Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 08:00 Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 28, 2025 Rayo Vallecano Odds: 1.88 Sevilla Bet now Mostbet
Nice vs Paris FC prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 09:00 Nice - Paris prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 28.09.2025 Nice Odds: 1.6 Paris FC Bet now Mostbet
Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction English Premier League Today, 09:00 Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 28.09.2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.639 Fulham Recommended 1xBet
Modern Sport FC vs Pharco FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 Modern Sport vs Pharco. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 28, 2025 Modern Sport FC Odds: 1.85 Pharco FC Bet now Melbet
Angers vs Brest prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 11:15 Angers vs Brest: Can Angers break their winless streak? Angers Odds: 1.51 Brest Bet now 1xBet
Lille vs Lyon prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 11:15 Rennes vs Lens prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 28.09.2025 Lille Odds: 1.6 Lyon Recommended Mostbet
Lille vs Lyon prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 11:15 Lille vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 28.09.2025 Lille Odds: 1.71 Lyon Bet now Mostbet
FC Koln vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 11:30 Cologne vs Stuttgart: Can Stuttgart extend their winning streak? FC Koln Odds: 1.79 VfB Stuttgart Bet now Mostbet
Newcastle vs Arsenal prediction English Premier League Today, 11:30 Newcastle - Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 28, 2025 Newcastle Odds: 1.77 Arsenal Recommended Melbet
Al Hilal Omdurman vs Jamus prediction CAF Champions League Today, 12:00 Al-Hilal vs Jamus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 28, 2025 Al Hilal Omdurman Odds: 1.65 Jamus Bet now 1xBet
Lecce vs Bologna prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:00 Lecce vs Bologna prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 28, 2025 Lecce Odds: 1.5 Bologna Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores