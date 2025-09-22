The best demands the best! José Mourinho wants to sign Karim Benzema

The decorated Frenchman could return to Europe.

The Real Madrid legend may reunite with the Portuguese mastermind.

Details: According to GOAL, Benfica's new head coach, José Mourinho, has demanded that the club's management sign Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema this winter.

Journalist Ekrem Konur reports that Mourinho believes a player of Benzema's caliber would bring tremendous value to the team and could elevate the club's attacking potential to a new level.

At the moment, Benzema is under contract with Saudi giants Al-Ittihad, whom he joined as a free agent from Real Madrid in 2023.

During his time at Al-Ittihad, Benzema has played 64 matches, scoring 41 goals and providing 17 assists. His current contract runs until summer 2026, and Transfermarkt values the Frenchman at 7 million euros.

