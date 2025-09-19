RU RU ES ES FR FR
José Mourinho posts first photo as Benfica coach, faces backlash from Fenerbahce fans

Turkish supporters feel betrayed by their former coach
Football news Today, 07:08
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Jose Mourinho in the Fenerbahce coaching kit Photo: https://www.instagram.com/josemourinho / Author unknown

Newly appointed Benfica head coach José Mourinho has once again found himself at the center of controversy following his recent comments. The Portuguese manager made disparaging remarks about his former club Fenerbahce, which triggered a wave of backlash from Turkish fans on his Instagram page.

Mourinho shared his first photo as Benfica's head coach — posting an image of the club's training ground with the caption, “Good morning @slbenfica.” However, the comments section was soon flooded by Fenerbahce supporters, who unleashed a barrage of angry messages directed at José.

In the comments, Mourinho was accused of being mercenary and motivated solely by money. Many fans also insisted that Fenerbahce is stronger and superior to Benfica.

To recap, the controversy erupted after Mourinho stated that joining the Turkish club was a mistake. He also remarked that Fenerbahce was beneath his level, unlike Benfica, which he described as a great club.

