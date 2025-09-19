José Mourinho: "Fenerbahçe is not my level. I have a big career"

The Portuguese specialist admitted that accepting the Fenerbahçe job was a mistake.

Mourinho considers Benfica a far superior option.

Details: 62-year-old Portuguese manager José Mourinho, who now leads Portuguese giants Benfica, admitted that his decision to accept Fenerbahçe's offer was a major mistake:

"I have a big career. I have coached the biggest clubs in the world, in different countries. With Fenerbahçe, I made the wrong choice, I made a mistake. It was not my cultural level, not my football level, simply not my level. Despite this, I gave everything until the last day. With Benfica, I am returning to my level. My level is coaching the biggest clubs in the world." - said José.

José Mourinho left his post as Fenerbahçe head coach at the end of August this year after being knocked out of the Champions League by Benfica. Just a couple of weeks later, Benfica was forced to part ways with head coach Bruno Lage, after which José Mourinho took charge of the "Red Eagles."

