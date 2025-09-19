RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news José Mourinho: "Fenerbahçe is not my level. I have a big career"

José Mourinho: "Fenerbahçe is not my level. I have a big career"

The Portuguese specialist admitted that accepting the Fenerbahçe job was a mistake.
Football news Today, 06:32
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Head Coach Jose Mourinho of Fenerbahce before the start of the Pre-Season Friendly match between Al-Ittihad Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Mourinho considers Benfica a far superior option.

Details: 62-year-old Portuguese manager José Mourinho, who now leads Portuguese giants Benfica, admitted that his decision to accept Fenerbahçe's offer was a major mistake:

"I have a big career. I have coached the biggest clubs in the world, in different countries. With Fenerbahçe, I made the wrong choice, I made a mistake. It was not my cultural level, not my football level, simply not my level. Despite this, I gave everything until the last day. With Benfica, I am returning to my level. My level is coaching the biggest clubs in the world." - said José.

José Mourinho left his post as Fenerbahçe head coach at the end of August this year after being knocked out of the Champions League by Benfica. Just a couple of weeks later, Benfica was forced to part ways with head coach Bruno Lage, after which José Mourinho took charge of the "Red Eagles."

Reminder: Official: José Mourinho appointed head coach of Benfica

Related teams and leagues
Benfica Benfica Schedule Benfica News Benfica Transfers
Fenerbahce Fenerbahce Schedule Fenerbahce News Fenerbahce Transfers
Related Team News
Jose Mourinho in the Fenerbahce coaching kit Football news Today, 07:08 José Mourinho posts first photo as Benfica coach, faces backlash from Fenerbahce fans
They parted on bad terms! Fenerbahçe management furious with Mourinho after Benfica move Football news Yesterday, 14:02 They parted on bad terms! Fenerbahçe management furious with Mourinho after Benfica move
Official: José Mourinho appointed as Benfica head coach Football news Yesterday, 10:41 Official: José Mourinho appointed head coach of Benfica
"Here we go." Legendary José Mourinho Returns to Portugal Football news Yesterday, 01:14 "Here we go." Legendary José Mourinho Returns to Portugal
Oleksandr Usyk signs autographs after a charity match Lifestyle 17 sep 2025, 10:48 Oleksandr Usyk attended the Champions League match between Benfica and Qarabag
José Mourinho at a press conference Football news 17 sep 2025, 02:34 Sensational news! José Mourinho to become new Benfica head coach
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores