Petrojet vs Ghazl El Mahalla prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 22, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Petrojet vs Ghazl Al Mahalla prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/PJSCOfficial/Author unknownn
Petrojet Petrojet
Premier League Egypt (Round 8) 22 sep 2025, 13:00
- : -
Egypt,
Ghazl Al Mahalla Ghazl Al Mahalla
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On September 22, 2025, in Matchday 8 of the Egyptian Premier League, Petrojet will take on Ghazl El Mahalla. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. Let's take a look at a bet focused on the teams' scoring potential in this fixture.

Petrojet

Petrojet comes into this clash on a three-match winless streak. Last season, the team finished eighth in the league, and the start to the new campaign has been fairly steady: in seven rounds, they've suffered just one defeat—a home loss to National Bank of Egypt. Petrojet have picked up two wins and four draws, placing them ninth in the table with 10 points. Their matches have been notably cautious—five of their seven games have ended with under 2.5 goals, and only two saw both teams score.

On home soil, Petrojet have a clear head-to-head advantage over Ghazl El Mahalla. In six home meetings, they have never lost to this opponent, drawing twice and winning the last four encounters.

Ghazl El Mahalla

Ghazl El Mahalla approach this fixture after suffering their first defeat of the league campaign, falling 1-2 away to Al Masry last round, which ended their six-match unbeaten streak.

Their start to the season was intriguing: the first four matches all ended 0-0, followed by a 3-0 win over El Ismaily, and then a 1-1 draw against Arab Contractors. After their latest defeat, Ghazl El Mahalla sit 12th in the table with eight points.

Head-to-head against Petrojet, the club has clear struggles: in their last eight meetings, Ghazl El Mahalla have failed to win, with their last victory dating back to 2009. However, recent encounters between these sides have been open affairs—both teams have scored in each of the last four matches.

Probable lineups

  • Petrojet: Salah, Hamed, Bahbah, Riyad, Khoneim, Okasha, Ibrahim, El Gamal, Mohamed, Sonko, Moussa.
  • Ghazl El Mahalla: Amer, Amouri, El Aash, Shousha, Zakaria, Bolboli, Toure, Abdelsalam, Etman, Saidi, Grendo.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Petrojet have failed to win 7 of their last 9 matches.
  • Ghazl El Mahalla have failed to win 13 of their last 14 matches.
  • Petrojet are unbeaten in their last 6 head-to-head meetings.
  • The last 6 head-to-head matches have all produced over 1.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in 5 of the last 6 head-to-head meetings.

Petrojet vs Ghazl El Mahalla match prediction

Both teams have started the league fairly well, each suffering just one defeat. Petrojet clearly dominate this matchup at home. However, both sides prefer a more defensive style, and most of their matches this season have been low-scoring. Therefore, we expect a cautious and reserved encounter with few goals. My bet for this match is under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.46.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.46
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
