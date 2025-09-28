RU RU ES ES FR FR
Official: Laurent Blanc steps down as Al-Ittihad head coach

Football news Today, 01:30
French manager Laurent Blanc has been dismissed from his role as head coach of Al-Ittihad following a loss to Al-Nassr.

Details: According to media reports, the key factor was the derby defeat to Al-Nassr, which prompted the Al-Ittihad management to make changes in the coaching staff.

Under his leadership, the club won the Saudi Pro League and lifted the national cup last season, but suffered its first defeat of the new campaign in the match against Al-Nassr.

The standout performer of the game was Cristiano Ronaldo, who opened the scoring in the 35th minute and played a pivotal role in securing a crucial victory for his side. Former Liverpool and Bayern Munich star Sadio Mané also found the net.

Throughout his coaching career, Blanc has managed Bordeaux, PSG, Lyon, and Qatari side Al-Rayyan.

Reminder: José Mourinho is looking to sign Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema.

