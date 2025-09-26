Nice - Paris prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 28.09.2025
One of the fixtures of matchday 6 in the French championship will take place on Sunday at the Allianz Riviera in Nice, where the local side Nice will host Paris. I suggest betting on goals in this match, as there’s a high probability of a successful outcome.
Match preview
Nice have shown inconsistent results at the start of the season, alternating wins with defeats. In the previous round, Franck Haise’s side suffered a heavy loss to Brest (1-4). Before that, there were setbacks against Le Havre (1-3) and Toulouse (0-1).
Midweek, the Eagles played in the Europa League against Roma, but once again fell short—losing 1-2. Their only goal came from the penalty spot. As a result, there haven’t been many reasons for optimism for the team recently.
Paris have returned to Ligue 1 for the first time in a long while, and as newcomers, have started quite confidently: after five rounds, Stéphane Gilli’s team already have two wins—against Metz (3-2) and Brest (2-1).
The capital club prefers to play open football: they actively create chances, but also allow their opponents to do the same. As a result, Paris have already scored 9 goals but have conceded 12.
Match facts and head-to-head
- In four of Nice’s last five matches, more than two goals were scored.
- Nice conceded first in six of their last eight matches.
- In four of Paris’s last five matches, both teams scored.
- These teams have never met before.
Probable lineups
- Nice: Diouf – Oppong, Bah, Bard – Clauss, Boudaoui, Vanhoutte, Gouveia – Diop, Boga, Moffi
- Paris: Nkambadio – Traoré, Chergui, Mbow, Sangui – Lees Melou, Camara, Lopez – Kebbal, Simon, Geubbels
Prediction
I believe this match will be high-scoring: games involving these teams have rarely ended otherwise. I see no reason for that to change this time. My prediction is over 2.5 total goals.