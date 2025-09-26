Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the fixtures of matchday 6 in the French championship will take place on Sunday at the Allianz Riviera in Nice, where the local side Nice will host Paris. I suggest betting on goals in this match, as there’s a high probability of a successful outcome.

Match preview

Nice have shown inconsistent results at the start of the season, alternating wins with defeats. In the previous round, Franck Haise’s side suffered a heavy loss to Brest (1-4). Before that, there were setbacks against Le Havre (1-3) and Toulouse (0-1).

Midweek, the Eagles played in the Europa League against Roma, but once again fell short—losing 1-2. Their only goal came from the penalty spot. As a result, there haven’t been many reasons for optimism for the team recently.

Paris have returned to Ligue 1 for the first time in a long while, and as newcomers, have started quite confidently: after five rounds, Stéphane Gilli’s team already have two wins—against Metz (3-2) and Brest (2-1).

The capital club prefers to play open football: they actively create chances, but also allow their opponents to do the same. As a result, Paris have already scored 9 goals but have conceded 12.

Match facts and head-to-head

In four of Nice’s last five matches, more than two goals were scored.

Nice conceded first in six of their last eight matches.

In four of Paris’s last five matches, both teams scored.

These teams have never met before.

Probable lineups

Nice: Diouf – Oppong, Bah, Bard – Clauss, Boudaoui, Vanhoutte, Gouveia – Diop, Boga, Moffi

Diouf – Oppong, Bah, Bard – Clauss, Boudaoui, Vanhoutte, Gouveia – Diop, Boga, Moffi Paris: Nkambadio – Traoré, Chergui, Mbow, Sangui – Lees Melou, Camara, Lopez – Kebbal, Simon, Geubbels

Prediction

I believe this match will be high-scoring: games involving these teams have rarely ended otherwise. I see no reason for that to change this time. My prediction is over 2.5 total goals.