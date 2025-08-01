Benfica's transfer spree continues: the Portuguese side eye Paulo Dybala signing

The renowned Argentine could be on the move.

Details: According to the reputable portal Tuttomercato, 31-year-old forward for Roma and the Argentina national team, Paulo Dybala, has attracted the interest of Portuguese giants Benfica.

Reports suggest that the Eagles will attempt to sign Dybala this summer at a reduced fee, with the player's contract at Roma set to expire in a year.

At present, the parties are engaged in informal talks, discussing possible financial terms for the player.

Dybala joined Roma from Juventus as a free agent in 2022 and has since made 113 appearances, netting 42 goals and providing 22 assists.

The Argentine's current contract with the Italian club runs until 2026, with his market value estimated at €8 million.

