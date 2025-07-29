Here we go! Daniele Ghilardi moves to Roma
The young defender is set to strengthen the Giallorossi’s defensive line.
Football news
Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images
The deal is set to be finalized in the coming days.
Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on social network X, 22-year-old Hellas Verona defender Daniele Ghilardi will officially become a Roma player very soon.
It is reported that the deal will cost the Romans €10 million plus an additional bonus system—for both the player and Verona.
Last season, Ghilardi made 24 Serie A appearances for Verona. The young defender’s solid performances caught the eye of many European clubs, but it was the Giallorossi who proved most persistent.
According to Transfermarkt, Ghilardi’s current market value is estimated at €5 million.
Reminder: Official: Evan Ferguson is a Roma player! On loan for now....
