Benfica tell PSG and Manchester United the price of Goncalo Ramos
Football news Today, 17:30
Photo: Instagram Goncalo Ramos/Author unknown
According to the information published in the newspaper Correio da Manha, "Benfica" has set a price for midfielder Gonçalo Ramos, who is of interest to "Manchester United" and "Paris Saint-Germain".
According to the source, the Portuguese club wants to receive at least 80 million euros for the player. Previously, Benfica refused to sell the forward for 50 million euros plus an additional 10 million euros as bonuses.
In the past season, the 22-year-old Ramos played 47 matches in all competitions for Benfica, scoring 27 goals and providing 12 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.
