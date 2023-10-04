RU RU NG NG
Main News Bellingham named the best football player in the world

Bellingham named the best football player in the world

Football news Today, 01:09
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Bellingham named the best football player in the world Photo: Real Madrid Twitter/Author unknown

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham named the best footballer among his teammates.

The British midfielder is amazed by the performance of the Brazilian Vinicius Junior.

"Vinicius is just an incredible footballer. I think he's one of the strongest players I've ever played in the same team with. He's a much easier player for me to play with. He's probably the best player in the world for me," Bellingham said. quoted by Madrid Zone.

Yesterday the match of the second round of the group stage of the Champions League took place between Napoli and Real Madrid. The meeting ended with the victory of the Spanish giants with a score of 3:2. In this match, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior scored one goal each in this match. The Briton also chalked up an assist - in the moment with the first goal, he assisted the Brazilian.

Real Madrid currently sits first in Group C of the Champions League with six points after two games.

Let us remember that Bellingham moved to Real Madrid last summer from Borussia Dortmund.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Champions League
Popular news
UCL. The son of a legend brought victory to Inter, Bayern snatched 3 points, show in Eindhoven Football news Yesterday, 16:57 UCL. The son of a legend brought victory to Inter, Bayern snatched 3 points, show in Eindhoven
The leader of Arsenal Saka was substituted in the 34th minute of the UCL match. What transpired? Football news Yesterday, 16:17 The leader of Arsenal Saka was substituted in the 34th minute of the UCL match. What transpired?
VIDEO. SuperShot. Neymar Scores his first goal for Al-Hilal Football news Yesterday, 13:42 VIDEO. SuperShot. Neymar Scores his first goal for Al-Hilal
From the camp of the main enemy. Manchester City signs 17-year-old Manchester United defender Football news Yesterday, 12:48 From the camp of the main enemy. Manchester City signs 17-year-old Manchester United defender
Such a punch wouldn't be allowed even in the UFC! VAR referees embarrassed themselves in London About Yesterday, 11:09 Such a punch wouldn't be allowed even in the UFC! VAR referees embarrassed themselves in London
VIDEO. Star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the match for Al-Nasr in the Asian Champions League Football news 02 oct 2023, 15:44 VIDEO. Star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the match for Al-Nasr in the Asian Champions League
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:00 Joao Felix admired one Barcelona player Football news Today, 03:29 Arteta talks about Saka's injury in the Champions League match Football news Today, 03:00 Napoli have good news about Osimhen's future Football news Today, 02:30 Tuchel told how Bayern turned the tide of the match with Copenhagen Football news Today, 02:00 If the situation does not change: Lazio coach is ready to retire from football Football news Today, 01:30 Only Ronaldo is higher: Müller takes second place in the number of victories in the Champions League Football news Today, 01:09 Bellingham named the best football player in the world Football news Yesterday, 21:13 Manchester United has the worst record for goals conceded in the last 57 years Football news Yesterday, 20:59 Jude Bellingham has entered the top five in the Champions League in a significant statistic Football news Yesterday, 20:39 FC Bayern has extended two remarkable streaks in the Champions League
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atletico vs Feyenoord prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Antwerp vs. Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Cape Town Spurs vs. Supersport United prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Leicester City vs. Preston prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Crvena Zvezda vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Leipzig vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Celtic vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Porto vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Newcastle vs PSG prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Milan prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023