Bellingham named the best football player in the world

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham named the best footballer among his teammates.

The British midfielder is amazed by the performance of the Brazilian Vinicius Junior.

"Vinicius is just an incredible footballer. I think he's one of the strongest players I've ever played in the same team with. He's a much easier player for me to play with. He's probably the best player in the world for me," Bellingham said. quoted by Madrid Zone.

Yesterday the match of the second round of the group stage of the Champions League took place between Napoli and Real Madrid. The meeting ended with the victory of the Spanish giants with a score of 3:2. In this match, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior scored one goal each in this match. The Briton also chalked up an assist - in the moment with the first goal, he assisted the Brazilian.

Real Madrid currently sits first in Group C of the Champions League with six points after two games.

Let us remember that Bellingham moved to Real Madrid last summer from Borussia Dortmund.