Ancelotti spoke about what he expects from Real Madrid in the match with Napoli

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke about how he is preparing the team for an important match in the group stage of the Champions League against the Italian Napoli.

The meeting will take place in Naples today, October 3.

According to the Italian coach, his players will have to take the field against a strong opponent.

"We will play against one of the best teams in Italy. Napoli showed excellent results last year. It will be an intense and equal match because they have real quality and individual skills. We need to show discipline. If we can continue that in the same spirit that we will be able to achieve good results in the game against Girona,” the Italian believes.

Let us remind you that in the first round of the group stage of the Champions League, both Real and Napoli defeated their opponents and scored three points. The Madrid club hosted the Berlin Union at home and beat them with a score of 1:0, while the Italian champion beat the Portuguese Braga on the road - 2:1.