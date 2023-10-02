RU RU NG NG
Main News Ancelotti spoke about what he expects from Real Madrid in the match with Napoli

Ancelotti spoke about what he expects from Real Madrid in the match with Napoli

Football news Yesterday, 23:22
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Ancelotti spoke about what he expects from Real Madrid in the match with Napoli Photo: Real Madrid Twitter/Author unknown

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke about how he is preparing the team for an important match in the group stage of the Champions League against the Italian Napoli.

The meeting will take place in Naples today, October 3.

According to the Italian coach, his players will have to take the field against a strong opponent.

"We will play against one of the best teams in Italy. Napoli showed excellent results last year. It will be an intense and equal match because they have real quality and individual skills. We need to show discipline. If we can continue that in the same spirit that we will be able to achieve good results in the game against Girona,” the Italian believes.

Let us remind you that in the first round of the group stage of the Champions League, both Real and Napoli defeated their opponents and scored three points. The Madrid club hosted the Berlin Union at home and beat them with a score of 1:0, while the Italian champion beat the Portuguese Braga on the road - 2:1.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Champions League
Popular news
VIDEO. Star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the match for Al-Nasr in the Asian Champions League Football news Yesterday, 15:44 VIDEO. Star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the match for Al-Nasr in the Asian Champions League
VIDEO. Ronaldo nutmeg. Extraordinary Skills of 38-Year-Old Cristiano in the Asian Champions League Football news Yesterday, 14:43 VIDEO. Ronaldo nutmeg. Extraordinary Skills of 38-Year-Old Cristiano in the Asian Champions League
Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor Football news 01 oct 2023, 15:31 VIDEO. Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor
With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The symbolic team of the Premier League in September Football news 01 oct 2023, 11:40 With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The team of the month in the Premier League
Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy Football news 01 oct 2023, 09:49 Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy
Saki's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City Football news 01 oct 2023, 09:02 Saka's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Yesterday, 23:22 Ancelotti spoke about what he expects from Real Madrid in the match with Napoli Football news Yesterday, 21:30 Inter Miami seeks to extend its roster with another football legend Football news Yesterday, 21:08 An earthquake occurred in Naples on the eve of the match between Napoli and Real Madrid Football news Yesterday, 20:41 The coach of Napoli evaluated the current playing form of Hwicha Kvaratskhelia Football news Yesterday, 20:18 Jadon Sancho harbors a desire to make a return to Borussia Dortmund Football news Yesterday, 19:50 Pochettino: Chelsea boasts a remarkable ensemble Football news Yesterday, 17:05 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 7 Football news Yesterday, 17:00 Las Palmas secured a last-second victory over Celta Vigo Football news Yesterday, 16:56 HIGHLIGHTS. Chelsea comfortably defeated Fulham Football news Yesterday, 16:38 Arsenal's Thomas Partey has returned to training
Sport Predictions
Football Today Union vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Salzburg vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Luton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Napoli vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Manchester United vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Copenhagen vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Inter vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Lens vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023