Bellingham Registers 11 Goal Involvements in 9 Matches for Real Madrid

Football news Today, 16:28
Photo: twitter.com/JBellinghamZone / Author unknown

British midfielder Jude Bellingham, in the clash against Napoli during the second round of the UEFA Champions League, authenticated his tenth and eleventh goal involvements whilst donning the "Merengues" attire.

The midfielder initially provided an assist to Vinícius Júnior for Real Madrid's inaugural goal in the match, subsequently finding the back of the net himself. Presently, the scoreline in the game stands balanced at 2:2.

It is pertinent to recall that Jude Bellingham transitioned to Real Madrid this summer from Borussia Dortmund; the "Merengues" disbursing a sum of 103 million euros for the footballer.

Hitherto, Jude Bellingham has tallied 9 appearances for Real Madrid, weaving together a tally of 8 goals and 3 assists. Across the two matches in the current UEFA Champions League season, Jude has scored 2 goals and furnished 1 assist.

The 20-year-old Jude Bellingham is navigating through his fourth season in the UEFA Champions League. At this juncture, he has participated in 25 tournament matches and has scored 8 goals.

