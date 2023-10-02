Real suffered a serious loss ahead of the Champions League match

The main defender of Real Madrid, David Alaba, will not be able to take part in the match of the 2nd round of the group stage of the Champions League against Napoli.

According to Marca, the Austrian national team player was injured.

The source notes that the 31-year-old defender was not included in the club’s application for the Champions League game.

Instead, head coach Carlo Ancelotti called up 21-year-old defender Alvaro Carrillo from Castilla. Interestingly, the young footballer was also included in the squad for the match with Girona, and it is he who will go with the team to Naples.

Note that Alaba’s absence is not the only problem for the Los Blancos. Due to injuries, Real cannot count on goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, defender Eder Militao and winger Arda Guler, who returned to action, but was injured again and was out for three months.

This season, Alaba has played eight matches for Real Madrid and provided one assist.

After the first round of the Champions League, Real Madrid have three points, and their next opponent leads the group with the same number of points.