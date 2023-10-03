Real Madrid claimed victory in a challenging match against Napoli

In the second round of the Champions League, Real Madrid traveled to Italy for a match against Napoli.

The scoring in the game was opened by the current Serie A champions. In the 19th minute, Estigor scored a goal, putting Napoli in the lead. However, just eight minutes later, the score was leveled thanks to Vinicius' efforts. Real Madrid didn't need much time to take the lead. In the 34th minute, Jude Bellingham scored after an assist from Camavinga.

After the break, the hosts managed to equalize the score. In the 54th minute, Zelinski converted a penalty. Napoli came close to taking the lead, but Valverde's miraculous strike thwarted all their efforts. It was this goal that secured a victory for Real Madrid in the second round of the Champions League.

Champions League. Second round

Napoli - Real Madrid - 2:3

Goals: 1:0 - 19 Estigor, 1:1 - 27 Vinicius, 1:2 - 34 Bellingham, 2:2 - 54 Zelinski, 2:3 - 78 Meret (own goal)