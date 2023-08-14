RU RU
Bayern's leading defender wants to move to Manchester United

Bayern's leading defender wants to move to Manchester United

Football news Today, 06:00
Benjamin Pavard

Defender of Bayern Munich and the French national team, Benjamin Pavard, wants to move to "Manchester United," according to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol's tweet.

According to the source, the German and English clubs are in negotiations, but they are currently far from reaching an agreement. Bayern Munich wants to receive at least 40 million euros for the player, while Manchester United is offering 30 million euros.

It was previously reported that Pavard was of interest to "Manchester City," but the "City" team eventually bought the defender of RB Leipzig and the Croatian national team, Josko Guardiola.

Pavard has been playing for Bayern Munich since 2019. He transferred to the Munich club from Stuttgart. The transfer fee was 35 million euros. He has played a total of 162 matches for the Munich club in all tournaments, scored 12 goals, and provided 12 assists. With Bayern Munich, Pavard became a four-time champion of Germany in the seasons 2019/2020, 2020/2021, 2021/2022, and 2022/2023. He also won the German Cup in the 2019/2020 season, won the German Super Cup in 2020 and 2022, became the champion of the UEFA Champions League in the 2019/2020 season, won the UEFA Super Cup in 2020, and also won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2020. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Pavard has been playing for the French national team since 2017. He has played a total of 49 matches for the French national team, scored three goals, and provided three assists. He was the champion of the 2018 World Cup and the winner of the UEFA Nations League in the 2020/2021 season.

