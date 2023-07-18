RU RU
Main News Bayern won 27-0

Bayern won 27-0

Football news Today, 16:42
Bayern won 27-0 Photo: Bayern Instagram / Unknown

Bayern Munich demolished the German ninth division club Rottach-Egern with a score of 27-0 in a friendly match.

Matthias Tel, Jamal Musiala, and Marcel Sabitzer each scored five goals, while Serge Gnabry completed a hat-trick. Leroy Sane, Dayot Upamecano, Nusair Mazraoui, Konrad Laimer, Alphonso Davies, Raphael Guerreiro, Ryan Gravenberch, Kingsley Coman, and Sadio Mane contributed one goal each.

Bayern Munich - Rottach-Egern - 27:0 (18:0)
Goals: Musiala, 3 - 1:0, Gnabry, 4 - 2:0, Davies, 8 - 3:0, Gnabry, 12 - 4:0, Musiala, 13 - 5:0, Laimer, 20 - 6:0, Tel, 22 - 7:0, Tel, 26 - 8:0, Mazraoui, 28 - 9:0, Tel, 29 - 10:0, Upamecano, 31 - 11:0, Tel, 34 - 12:0, Sane, 35 - 13:0, Musiala, 37 - 14:0, Tel, 41 - 15:0, Musiala, 42 - 16:0, Gnabry, 44 - 17:0, Musiala, 45 - 18:0, Sabitzer, 50 - 19:0, Sabitzer, 64 - 20:0, Sabitzer, 66 - 21:0, Sabitzer, 71 - 22:0, Sabitzer, 73 - 23:0, Guerreiro, 75 - 24:0, Gravenberch, 84 - 25:0, Coman, 87 - 26:0, Mane, 90 - 27:0.

It is worth noting that Bayern Munich became the champion of Germany last season and secured their place in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club Football news Yesterday, 04:30 Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match Football news 16 july 2023, 14:17 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match
Official: Lionel Messi joins American club Football news 15 july 2023, 15:06 Official: Lionel Messi joins American club
Arsenal complete record transfer Football news 15 july 2023, 14:15 Arsenal complete record transfer
Arsenal buy Dutch defender Football news 14 july 2023, 15:03 Arsenal buy Dutch defender
Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match Football news 13 july 2023, 15:42 Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:35 Chelsea lost the defender for a long time, which he bought for 80 million euros Football news Today, 17:25 Inter Miami may sign former Barcelona striker Football news Today, 17:15 Barcelona could join the fight for Harry Kane Football news Today, 17:05 Liverpool want to buy Real Madrid midfielder Football news Today, 16:55 Ajax - Shakhtar - 3:0 (video review) Football news Today, 16:42 Bayern won 27-0 Football news Today, 16:30 Shakhtar are ready to once again reduce the price for goalkeeper Trubin, who is interested in Inter Football news Today, 16:15 Manchester United have announced a contract extension with the team leader Football news Today, 16:00 Bayern buy Napoli defender for €50m Football news Today, 15:53 Shakhtar suffered a crushing defeat in a friendly match
Sport Predictions
Football 19 july 2023 Ferencvaros vs Klaksvik predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Football 19 july 2023 Ludogorets vs Ballkani predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Football 19 july 2023 Swift Hesperange vs Slovan Bratislava predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Football 19 july 2023 Larne vs HJK predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Zimbru vs La Fiorita predictions and betting tips on July 20, 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Dila Gori vs Dunajská Streda predictions and betting tips on July 20, 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Dinamo Batumi vs KF Tirana predictions and betting tips on July 20, 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Derry City vs HB Torshavn predictions and betting tips on July 20, 2023