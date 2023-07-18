Bayern won 27-0

Bayern Munich demolished the German ninth division club Rottach-Egern with a score of 27-0 in a friendly match.

Matthias Tel, Jamal Musiala, and Marcel Sabitzer each scored five goals, while Serge Gnabry completed a hat-trick. Leroy Sane, Dayot Upamecano, Nusair Mazraoui, Konrad Laimer, Alphonso Davies, Raphael Guerreiro, Ryan Gravenberch, Kingsley Coman, and Sadio Mane contributed one goal each.

Bayern Munich - Rottach-Egern - 27:0 (18:0)

Goals: Musiala, 3 - 1:0, Gnabry, 4 - 2:0, Davies, 8 - 3:0, Gnabry, 12 - 4:0, Musiala, 13 - 5:0, Laimer, 20 - 6:0, Tel, 22 - 7:0, Tel, 26 - 8:0, Mazraoui, 28 - 9:0, Tel, 29 - 10:0, Upamecano, 31 - 11:0, Tel, 34 - 12:0, Sane, 35 - 13:0, Musiala, 37 - 14:0, Tel, 41 - 15:0, Musiala, 42 - 16:0, Gnabry, 44 - 17:0, Musiala, 45 - 18:0, Sabitzer, 50 - 19:0, Sabitzer, 64 - 20:0, Sabitzer, 66 - 21:0, Sabitzer, 71 - 22:0, Sabitzer, 73 - 23:0, Guerreiro, 75 - 24:0, Gravenberch, 84 - 25:0, Coman, 87 - 26:0, Mane, 90 - 27:0.

It is worth noting that Bayern Munich became the champion of Germany last season and secured their place in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.