Bayern want to sign Chelsea goalkeeper

Munich's "Bayern" is showing interest in Chelsea's goalkeeper and Spanish national team member Kepa Arrizabalaga, as reported by journalist Florian Plettenberg from Sky Sport in his Twitter.

According to the source, the German club has made an official offer to loan the goalkeeper until the summer of 2024. After this period, Bayern may have the option to make the transfer permanent. However, this transfer seems unlikely as Chelsea had previously sold Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabia.

The 28-year-old Arrizabalaga has been playing for Chelsea since 2018. He transferred to the London club from Spanish side "Athletic Bilbao". The transfer fee was €80 million. He has played a total of 163 matches for the London club in all competitions, conceding 175 goals. He kept a clean sheet in 59 matches. With Chelsea, Kepa won the UEFA Champions League in the 2020/21 season, the UEFA Europa League in the 2018/19 season, the UEFA Super Cup in 2021, and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2021. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Arrizabalaga has been playing for the Spanish national team since 2017. He has played a total of 13 matches for the Spanish national team, conceding six goals and receiving two yellow cards.