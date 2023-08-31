Bayern want Portugal midfielder

Bayern Munich is showing interest in the midfielder from London's Fulham and the Portuguese national team, João Palhinha, as reported by Bild.

According to the source, the German club might acquire the player before the end of the summer transfer window. Personally insisting on the transfer of the Portuguese player is the head coach of the Munich club, Thomas Tuchel, who considers him a priority option.

It was previously reported that Bayern Munich is also interested in Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay from Manchester United. However, the financial demands of Manchester United are posing a problem, as they are asking for a transfer fee ranging from 41 to 47 million euros.

28-year-old Palhinha has been playing for Fulham since the summer of 2022. He transferred to the English club from Sporting Lisbon. The transfer fee was 20 million euros. He has played a total of 43 matches for the London club in all competitions and scored five goals. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027, with the possibility of an extension for another year.

Palhinha has been playing for the Portuguese national team since 2021. He has played a total of 21 matches for the Portuguese national team, scored two goals, and provided one assist.