Bayern target Chelsea defender

Football news Today, 06:00
Photo: Chelsea Twitter

Representatives of the Munich "Bavaria" continue to search for amplification for the defensive line.

The other day they began negotiations with London “Chelsea” about the possible transfer of defender Trevo Chalobah.

According to well-known journalist Fabrizio Romano, the German club has even made an official offer to transfer the 24-year-old football player. At the same time, the journalist does not disclose the financial details of the proposal.

The insider clarified that the German champions were initially interested in loaning the player, but Chelsea abandoned the idea. The London club said they want to sell Chalobah and are not going to consider lease agreements.

“Both sides continue to negotiate now,” Romano said.

Note that Chalobah's contract with the London club runs until mid-2028. Portal Transfermarkt estimates the value of the English defender in the region of 18 million euros.

The young defender made 25 Premier League appearances for Chelsea last season without scoring.

