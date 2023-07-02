Bayern set price for Marcel Sabitzer

Bayern Munich are ready to sell Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the German club wants to get 15-17 million euros for the 29-year-old football player. Earlier it was reported that the player's services were offered to Barcelona.

Sabitzer moved to Bayern in the summer of 2021 from RB Leipzig on a free transfer. He made 24 appearances for Bayern last season, scoring one goal and providing one assist. In January 2023, the midfielder moved to Manchester United on loan, played 18 matches for the club, scored three goals and gave one assist. His contract with Bayern runs until the summer of 2025.