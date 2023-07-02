Bayern set price for Marcel Sabitzer
Football news Today, 13:15
Photo: Instagram of Marcel Sabitzer / Author unknown
Bayern Munich are ready to sell Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.
According to the source, the German club wants to get 15-17 million euros for the 29-year-old football player. Earlier it was reported that the player's services were offered to Barcelona.
Sabitzer moved to Bayern in the summer of 2021 from RB Leipzig on a free transfer. He made 24 appearances for Bayern last season, scoring one goal and providing one assist. In January 2023, the midfielder moved to Manchester United on loan, played 18 matches for the club, scored three goals and gave one assist. His contract with Bayern runs until the summer of 2025.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 11:26 Liverpool buy RB Leipzig leader for €70m
Football news 30 june 2023, 13:26 AC Milan sign experienced Chelsea midfielder
Football news 28 june 2023, 16:54 The quarterfinal pairs of the European Youth Championship were determined
Football news 28 june 2023, 15:56 Arsenal buy Chelsea midfielder for €70m
Football news 27 june 2023, 16:46 Ukraine in the 90th minute missed the victory over Spain in the match of youth Euro 2023
Football news 27 june 2023, 15:56 Real Madrid open talks for world champion transfer
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:29 Tottenham Hotspur buy Spain defender Football news Today, 15:15 Roma extend contract with experienced winger Football news Today, 14:55 Marseille bought the transfer of the midfielder of the national team of Morocco Football news Today, 14:42 David De Gea could move to Cristiano Ronaldo's club Football news Today, 14:30 Juventus respond to Chelsea's big deal for Dusan Vlahovic Football news Today, 14:15 Xavi has found an unexpected replacement for Busquets Football news Today, 14:02 England reach the semi-finals of the European Youth Championship Football news Today, 13:55 Borussia Dortmund have found a replacement for Bellingham in the Bundesliga Football news Today, 13:41 The legendary Patrick Kluivert headed the Turkish club Football news Today, 13:30 Juventus want to sell two star defenders
Sport Predictions
Football Today Instituto vs Belgrano predictions and betting tips on July 3, 2023 Football Today Defensa y Justicia vs Tigre predictions and betting tips on July 3, 2023 Football Today Banfield vs Argentinos Juniors predictions and betting tips on July 3, 2023 Football Today Boca Juniors vs Sarmiento predictions and betting tips on July 3, 2023 Football 03 july 2023 Goias vs Coritiba predictions and betting tips on July 4, 2023 Football 03 july 2023 Newell’s Old Boys vs Gimnasia La Plata predictions and betting tips on July 4, 2023 Football 04 july 2023 RFS vs Jelgava predictions and betting tips on July 4, 2023 Football 04 july 2023 Riga FC vs FK Liepaja predictions and betting tips on July 4, 2023