Bayern prepare for bad news about Neuer's return date

Bayern prepare for bad news about Neuer's return date

Football news Today, 06:00
Around Bayern rumors continue to spread about the possible return of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

If the club said that the captain and longtime leader of the team would return to the field this year, now there is a high probability that he will fully recover only in 2024.

According to the source, the goalkeeper's condition has become the main topic of discussion at the club's training base. Bayern understand that the initial forecasts for the timing of recovery were too optimistic.

The local publication writes that the return of Neuer may occur in a few months, but not weeks.

The 37-year-old German goalkeeper has retired from football after breaking his leg while relaxing at a ski resort ahead of the start of the World Cup in Qatar. The legend of world football was diagnosed with a fracture of the right tibia.

Due to a serious injury, he did not go to the German national team for the world championship.

Manuel Neuer has been a Munich player since 2011. As part of Bayern, he won all the trophies in Germany, and also won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

