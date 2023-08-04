RU RU
Bayern offer over €100m for England striker

Bayern offer over €100m for England striker

Football news Today, 10:38
Bayern offer over €100m for England striker Photo: Harry Kane's Instagram/Author Unknown

According to Sky Sports, FC Bayern Munich is not giving up on trying to acquire the forward of Tottenham Hotspur and the England national team, Harry Kane.

The German club has reportedly offered over 100 million euros for the player, and this sum includes potential bonuses based on the forward's successful performances and the club's achievements in the coming years. Previously, it was reported that Tottenham's management wanted to receive at least 116 million euros for the player. However, Bayern Munich has already reached an agreement with the Englishman on personal contract terms.

The 29-year-old Kane is a product of Tottenham's youth academy and has been playing for the first team since 2011. He has played a total of 435 matches for the English club in all competitions, scoring 280 goals and providing 64 assists. Despite his prolific performances, Kane has yet to win any major trophies with the club. His most significant achievement with Tottenham was reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League in the 2018/2019 season.

Kane has been representing the England national team since 2015. He has played 84 matches for the English side, scoring 58 goals, and providing 18 assists.

