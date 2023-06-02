"Bayern Munich" has set a price for Benjamin Pavard, who is being targeted by top clubs

Bayern Munich has set a price for French defender Benjamin Pavard, who has decided to leave the team, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg on Twitter.

According to sources, the German club wants to receive €30 million for the player. This amount is related to the fact that the Frenchman's contract expires in a year. "Real Madrid," "Barcelona," "Inter," "Liverpool," and "Manchester United" have shown interest in the player.

In the current season, 27-year-old Pavard has played 43 matches in all competitions for Bayern Munich, scoring seven goals and providing one assist.

