Bayern has commented on the information regarding a potential transfer of Ronaldo

The CEO of Bayern Munich, Oliver Kahn, commented on the information that businessman Markus Schoen may finance the transfer of forward Cristiano Ronaldo from Al-Nassr and the Portuguese national team for the club.

"Of course, it was our duty to consider whether he could be a good fit for us. But we have a clear team philosophy," Kahn's words were quoted by Abendzeitung.

Earlier, it was reported that Schoen approached Kahn with an offer to pay for the Portuguese player's transfer. Additionally, the businessman is willing to cover a portion of the forward's salary. In return, Schoen wants to receive a percentage of the revenue from Ronaldo's jersey sales.

In the current season, the 38-year-old Ronaldo has played 17 matches in all competitions for Al-Nassr, scoring 13 goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2025.

