EN RU
Main News Bayern has commented on the information regarding a potential transfer of Ronaldo

Bayern has commented on the information regarding a potential transfer of Ronaldo

Football news Today, 06:30
Bayern has commented on the information regarding a potential transfer of Ronaldo Photo: instagram Cristiano Ronaldo / Author unknown

The CEO of Bayern Munich, Oliver Kahn, commented on the information that businessman Markus Schoen may finance the transfer of forward Cristiano Ronaldo from Al-Nassr and the Portuguese national team for the club.

"Of course, it was our duty to consider whether he could be a good fit for us. But we have a clear team philosophy," Kahn's words were quoted by Abendzeitung.

Earlier, it was reported that Schoen approached Kahn with an offer to pay for the Portuguese player's transfer. Additionally, the businessman is willing to cover a portion of the forward's salary. In return, Schoen wants to receive a percentage of the revenue from Ronaldo's jersey sales.

In the current season, the 38-year-old Ronaldo has played 17 matches in all competitions for Al-Nassr, scoring 13 goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2025.

Don't miss: Chelsea offered 80 million euros for the Juventus forward.

Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Al Nassr FC Bundesliga Germany Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
PSG secured an important victory in Ligue 1 and moved closer to the title Football news Yesterday, 16:48 PSG secured an important victory in Ligue 1 and moved closer to the title
"Real" lost in an away match in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 14:38 "Real" lost to "Valencia" in an away match of La Liga
Borussia Dortmund achieved a crucial victory in a Bundesliga match Football news Yesterday, 13:55 Borussia Dortmund achieved a crucial victory in a Bundesliga match
"Barcelona" suffered a defeat in their home match in La Liga Football news 20 may 2023, 17:55 "Barcelona" suffered a defeat in their home match in La Liga
The English Premier League champion has been determined Football news 20 may 2023, 14:42 The English Premier League champion has been determined
"Bayern" lost in the Bundesliga and may miss the championship Football news 20 may 2023, 14:28 Bayern-lost-in-the-Bundesliga-and-may-miss-the-title
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:30 PSG, Lyon, and Lens emerged victorious in the 36th round of Ligue 1. Football news Today, 06:30 Bayern has commented on the information regarding a potential transfer of Ronaldo Football news Today, 05:50 Defeats for Barcelona and Real Madrid, a big win for Atletico: results of the 35th round of La Liga Football news Today, 04:30 Dortmund approached the title, Bayern's failure: results of the 33rd round of the Bundesliga Football news Today, 03:00 Feast of Dynamo, victories for the leading trio: results of the 27th round of the UPL Football news Yesterday, 17:16 Breaking news of the day: May 21 Football news Yesterday, 16:56 "Lazio" achieved a hard-fought victory in Serie A Football news Yesterday, 16:48 PSG secured an important victory in Ligue 1 and moved closer to the title Football news Yesterday, 16:15 Ronaldo may move to Bayern Munich Football news Yesterday, 15:55 Lewandowski responded to the scandalous statement made by the Barcelona players regarding Russia
Sport Predictions
Football Today Roma vs Salernitana predictions and betting tips on May 22, 2023 Football Today Trabzonspor vs Fatih Karagümrük predictions and betting tips on May 22, 2023 Football Today Empoli vs Juventus predictions and betting tips on May 22, 2023 Football Today Newcastle vs Leicester predictions and betting tips on May 22, 2023