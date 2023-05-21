"Chelsea" has offered €80 million for the forward of "Juventus"

London-based "Chelsea" is looking to purchase Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic from Turin's "Juventus," according to ESPN.

According to the sources, the English club has offered €80 million for the player. Vlahovic himself is reportedly willing to join the "Blues." It's worth noting that the forward is also being pursued by "Atletico Madrid" and "Bayern Munich."

In the current season, the 23-year-old Vlahovic has played 41 matches in all competitions for "Juventus," scoring 14 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2026.