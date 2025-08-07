Bayern enters the race for Nicolas Jackson

Newcastle is on the verge of losing the battle for the forward.

Details: According to reputable insider Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich has submitted an official transfer request to Chelsea regarding the 24-year-old striker Nicolas Jackson.

It is reported that the Munich club is currently compiling a full dossier on the player to make a final decision on the feasibility of the transfer. Both the sporting and financial aspects of the potential deal are being evaluated.

Earlier, the media reported that Newcastle was already close to reaching an agreement with Jackson. However, Bayern's interest could derail the deal between the Magpies and Chelsea.

Nicolas Jackson joined Chelsea in 2023 from Villarreal for €37 million. Since then, he has played 81 matches for the Blues, scoring 30 goals and providing 12 assists. Last season, the Senegalese forward made 37 appearances and scored 13 goals—a result that raised some doubts about his consistency amid high expectations.

Jackson's current contract with Chelsea runs until 2033, and his transfer value is estimated at €50 million. Nevertheless, the club may be willing to compromise to lighten the wage bill and free up space for new signings.

