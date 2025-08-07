RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Bayern enters the race for Nicolas Jackson

Bayern enters the race for Nicolas Jackson

Everything is turning upside down.
Football news Today, 15:04
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Nicholas Jackson in the Chelsea line-up Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Newcastle is on the verge of losing the battle for the forward.

Details: According to reputable insider Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich has submitted an official transfer request to Chelsea regarding the 24-year-old striker Nicolas Jackson.

It is reported that the Munich club is currently compiling a full dossier on the player to make a final decision on the feasibility of the transfer. Both the sporting and financial aspects of the potential deal are being evaluated.

Earlier, the media reported that Newcastle was already close to reaching an agreement with Jackson. However, Bayern's interest could derail the deal between the Magpies and Chelsea.

Nicolas Jackson joined Chelsea in 2023 from Villarreal for €37 million. Since then, he has played 81 matches for the Blues, scoring 30 goals and providing 12 assists. Last season, the Senegalese forward made 37 appearances and scored 13 goals—a result that raised some doubts about his consistency amid high expectations.

Jackson's current contract with Chelsea runs until 2033, and his transfer value is estimated at €50 million. Nevertheless, the club may be willing to compromise to lighten the wage bill and free up space for new signings.

Reminder: Clubs are ready to turn to Jackson only if their main transfer targets fall through

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Newcastle Newcastle Schedule Newcastle News Newcastle Transfers
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Bundesliga Germany Bundesliga Germany Table Bundesliga Germany Fixtures Bundesliga Germany Predictions
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Popular news
No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or Football news Today, 09:31 No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores